Nnamdi Kanu Sue Nigerian Government For RefusingTo Allow Him Wear Igbo Attire, Isi-Agu, To Court For Trial Sahara Reporters - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has instituted a fresh suit against the Nigerian government over its refusal to allow him to wear the native Igbo attire, Isi-Agu, for his ongoing trial.Kanu in the suit he filed through ...



News Credibility Score: 99%