Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Issues as PDP's NWC meets over zoning committee report today
Vanguard News
- ABUJA- The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will today (Wednesday) meet to deliberate on
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
PDP zoning c’ttee submits report amid agitation
PM News:
PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC - P.M. News
The Genius Media:
2023 ELECTION: #PDP Zoning Committee Submits Report To NWC
Naija News:
2023: PDP Zoning Committee Submits Report Amid Agitation
More Picks
1
Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
5
Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Reps pass bill to abolish appointment of Comptroller General of Customs from outside Service -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
7
Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
Ecuador Line Up Super Eagles Friendly Ahead World Cup -
Complete Sports,
15 hours ago
9
Water scarcity hits Kano as residents call on government for assistance -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
10
Body of unidentified person found floating on the shore of UNILAG lagoon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...