Buhari orders release of 40,000 tons of grains for Easter, Sallah festivities
The Eagle Online  - The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammed Mahmood, made the announcement when he briefed State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Tuesday.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

