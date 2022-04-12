Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity
The Cable  - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to "seriously consider" resigning from office over the rising insecurity in the country.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Northern elders bemoan insecurity, ask Buhari to resign The Punch:
Northern elders bemoan insecurity, ask Buhari to resign
Resign, Nigerians Vanguard News:
Resign, Nigerians've shed enough blood, Northern elders tell Buhari
Insecurity: Again, Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to resign Nigerian Tribune:
Insecurity: Again, Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to resign
Killings: Northern elders ask Buhari to resign Daily Trust:
Killings: Northern elders ask Buhari to resign
You have nothing new to offer: Northern Elders ask Buhari to quit News Breakers:
You have nothing new to offer: Northern Elders ask Buhari to quit


   More Picks
1 Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
6 Ecuador Line Up Super Eagles Friendly Ahead World Cup - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
7 Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Reps pass bill to abolish appointment of Comptroller General of Customs from outside Service - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info