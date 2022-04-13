Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
UCL: I saw Ancelotti laughing with the referee after Chelsea were knocked out - Tuchel
Daily Post
- Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has hit out at referee, Szymon Marciniak, for laughing with Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, after their Champions
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
C/League: Tuchel unhappy with referee after Chelsea exit
Complete Sports:
Tuchel Blasts Referee For 'Smiling And Laughing' With Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti
Independent:
Tuchel Upset With Officials As Chelsea Exit Champions League
PM News:
Bad timing for banter: Tuchel blasts referee Marciniak for laughing with Ancelotti - P.M. News
Edujandon:
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: I saw Ancelotti laughing with the referee after we were knocked out – Tuchel
Core TV News:
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss criticises referee for 'smiling and laughing' with Carlo Ancelotti - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
7 hours ago
2
Buhari seeks senate’s approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
3
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
4
"The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
6
Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
7
Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
NSCDC arrests 13 suspects for abducting 18 years old girl in Kogi -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo -
Legit,
7 hours ago
