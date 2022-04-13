Post News
"The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former professional footballer, Emmanuel Emenike is on admission in a hospital as he battles an ailment.
The father-of-two, who is married to former beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi, was fil
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
The Pain Is Too Much For Me - Ex-Super Eagles player Emmanuel Emenike Former Nigerian Footballer, Emmanuel Emenike has said he is in pain as he shares a video of himself in a hospital bed.
Complete Sports:
‘The Pain Is Too Much My Heart Can’t Carry It Anymore’ —Ex-Eagles Star Emenike Down With Serious Illness
The Info NG:
The pain is too much for me, my heart can’t carry it anymore – Footballer Emenike cries out (Video)
First Reports:
'My heart can't carry it anymore': Ex-footballer Emenike cries out from sickbed — First Reports
Tori News:
The Pain Is Too Much For Me, My Heart Cannot Carry It Anymore - Footballer Emmanuel Emenike Says From Hospital Bed (Video)
More Picks
1
Nigerian clergyman recounts how late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband hid money paid to her after she came to minister in his church (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
APC should be ashamed of damage done to Nigeria, says Dele Momodu -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
6
Ecuador Line Up Super Eagles Friendly Ahead World Cup -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
7
Former Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal reveals his treatment for aggressive prostate cancer has been successful -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Reps pass bill to abolish appointment of Comptroller General of Customs from outside Service -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
