Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with husband Richard Lawson
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tina Lawson is celebrating her husband Richard Lawson on their 7th wedding anniversary.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Beyonce’s Mother, Tina Lawson, Celebrates 7th Year Marriage Anniversary Tina Lawson, Mother of award-winning singer, Beyonce, and Solange Knowles, is celebrating her marriage of seven years with her husband Richard Lawson. The Punch:
Beyonce’s Mother, Tina Lawson, Celebrates 7th Year Marriage Anniversary Tina Lawson, Mother of award-winning singer, Beyonce, and Solange Knowles, is celebrating her marriage of seven years with her husband Richard Lawson.
Beyoncé’s Mother, Tina Lawson And Husband Richard Lawson Celebrates 7th Year Marriage Anniversary Fresh Reporters:
Beyoncé’s Mother, Tina Lawson And Husband Richard Lawson Celebrates 7th Year Marriage Anniversary
Beyonce’s Mum And Husband Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary News Breakers:
Beyonce’s Mum And Husband Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary
Beyonce Ladun Liadi Blog:
Beyonce's Mum And Husband Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Beyonce’s Mum And Husband Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary Tori News:
Beyonce’s Mum And Husband Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 10 hours ago
2 Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity - The Cable, 22 hours ago
3 45% of new voter registrations are invalid - INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom - Lai Mohammed tells media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Umahi Hasn’t Dropped Presidential Ambition For Senate, Says Commissioner - The Nigeria Lawyer, 13 hours ago
8 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 2023: My one year in office is enough to see changes in Nigeria - Anyim - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
10 Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info