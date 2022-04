Nigerian Police Detain Assistant Superintendent Caught Smoking Indian Hemp In Lagos

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, attached to Shogunle divison in Lagos, Babatunde Adebayo, has been arrested for smoking Indian hemp in public. In a photo that went viral on Sunday, Adebayo was caught on camera, puffing on a wrap of cannabis.



