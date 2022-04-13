Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
News at a Glance
Emotional moment DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her dad (Video)
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Florence Otedola a.k.a.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her dad
Gist Reel:
Emotional moment DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her dad [Video]
Correct Kid:
Emotional moment DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her dad (Video)
Naija on Point:
DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her dad
Mp3 Bullet:
DJ Cuppy gives scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her father
More Picks
1
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
8 hours ago
2
Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
3
Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
4
I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him -
Legit,
8 hours ago
5
Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom - Lai Mohammed tells media -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo -
Legit,
9 hours ago
7
I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Two APC Lawmakers defect to PDP in Anambra House of Assembly -
The Eagle Online,
1 day ago
9
Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Singer Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi -
Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
