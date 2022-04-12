Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him
Legit  - Opeyemi Falegan has taken to social media following an update from UNICEF Nigeria as regards his fundraiser.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nkechi Blessing Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nkechi Blessing's ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, reacts as UNICEF deletes scam alert post against him
Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan reacts as UNICEF Nigeria takes down scam alert post against him Yaba Left Online:
Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan reacts as UNICEF Nigeria takes down scam alert post against him
Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan threatens lawsuit as UNICEF Nigeria deletes scam alert against him The Street Journal:
Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan threatens lawsuit as UNICEF Nigeria deletes scam alert against him
UNICEF Nigeria Makes U-Turn, Deletes Scam Alert Against Opeyemi Falegan The Will:
UNICEF Nigeria Makes U-Turn, Deletes Scam Alert Against Opeyemi Falegan
UNICEF Nigeria distanced itself from a fund raising Falegan was holding. The organization had described the fundraising as a “scam” On monday UNICEF deleted the scam alert post published against Falegan and he decided to react on social media. Gist Reel:
UNICEF Nigeria distanced itself from a fund raising Falegan was holding. The organization had described the fundraising as a “scam” On monday UNICEF deleted the scam alert post published against Falegan and he decided to react on social media.
Nkechi Blessing’s Ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, Reacts As UNICEF Deletes Scam Alert Post Against Him Tori News:
Nkechi Blessing’s Ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, Reacts As UNICEF Deletes Scam Alert Post Against Him


   More Picks
1 Osinachi: Marriage is not by force, shine your eyes – Nathaniel Bassey - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 4 hours ago
3 Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
4 Statistician-General of the Federation not dead – NBS - Peoples Daily, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian military arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits in Kaduna - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations - Naija News, 20 hours ago
8 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 "The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info