Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits invade Kaduna Correctional Service’s farm, kill 1 and rustle many animals
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A farm belonging to the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kujama town, headquarters of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was invaded by bandits in the wee...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits invade Kaduna Correctional Service?s farm, kill 1 and rustle many animals Linda Ikeji Blog:
Bandits invade Kaduna Correctional Service?s farm, kill 1 and rustle many animals
Bandits storm NCS farm, rustle animals, kill one person in Kaduna Daily Post:
Bandits storm NCS farm, rustle animals, kill one person in Kaduna
One Killed As Terrorists Invade Kaduna Prison’s Farm Naija News:
One Killed As Terrorists Invade Kaduna Prison’s Farm
Kaduna Correctional Service’s Farm Invaded, Many Rustle Many Animals GQ Buzz:
Kaduna Correctional Service’s Farm Invaded, Many Rustle Many Animals
One Killed As Bandits Storm Kaduna Correctional Service’s Farm Tori News:
One Killed As Bandits Storm Kaduna Correctional Service’s Farm


   More Picks
1 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
2 Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 2023: My one year in office is enough to see changes in Nigeria - Anyim - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 20 hours ago
5 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 "He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 "Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 2 nuns, 3 others burnt to death in Anambra auto crash - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Google Celebrates Nigerian Playwright Ola Rotimi’s 84th birthday with a Doodle - Oyo Gist, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info