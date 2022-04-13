Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Tinubu to meet House of Assembly Speakers in Lagos
Legit
- APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will today on Wednesday, April 13, meet with the past and present speakers, Deputy speakers of the House of Assembly.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
PHOTOS: APC speakers endorse Tinubu for presidency
TVC News:
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT arrives Venue of closed door meeting with APC Speakers, Deputy Speakers in Lagos (SEE VIDEO) Tinubu in A Closed Door Meeting With APC Speakers, Deputy Sp...
The Eagle Online:
Asiwaju Tinubu interfaces with Speakers, State Houses of Assembly+ photos
The Street Journal:
2023: APC speakers pledge to support Tinubu for presidency (Photos)
NPO Reports:
I’m Most Qualified To Succeed Buhari; Tinubu Tells State Speakers, Deputies
