Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu to meet House of Assembly Speakers in Lagos
Legit  - APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will today on Wednesday, April 13, meet with the past and present speakers, Deputy speakers of the House of Assembly.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
PHOTOS: APC speakers endorse Tinubu for presidency
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT arrives Venue of closed door meeting with APC Speakers, Deputy Speakers in Lagos (SEE VIDEO) Tinubu in A Closed Door Meeting With APC Speakers, Deputy Sp... TVC News:
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT arrives Venue of closed door meeting with APC Speakers, Deputy Speakers in Lagos (SEE VIDEO) Tinubu in A Closed Door Meeting With APC Speakers, Deputy Sp...
Asiwaju Tinubu interfaces with Speakers, State Houses of Assembly+ photos The Eagle Online:
Asiwaju Tinubu interfaces with Speakers, State Houses of Assembly+ photos
2023: APC speakers pledge to support Tinubu for presidency (Photos) The Street Journal:
2023: APC speakers pledge to support Tinubu for presidency (Photos)
I’m Most Qualified To Succeed Buhari; Tinubu Tells State Speakers, Deputies NPO Reports:
I’m Most Qualified To Succeed Buhari; Tinubu Tells State Speakers, Deputies


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 24 hours ago
3 2023: My one year in office is enough to see changes in Nigeria - Anyim - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 "He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s insecurity: I won’t resign, saboteurs after my govt – Buhari to Northern elders - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 1 day ago
9 Buhari confirms Abdulaziz managing director of TCN - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 "Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info