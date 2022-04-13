Post News
Naija Dailies
Sports Categories:
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: My one year in office is enough to see changes in Nigeria - Anyim
Vanguard News
- 2023: My first one year in office is enough to see changes in Nigeria - Anyim
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Recall me after one year if I don’t perform as president- Anyim
The Herald:
2023 Presidency: Remove Me If I Don’t Perform Within 1 Year - Anyim
Peoples Gazette:
I’ll transform Nigeria in one year if elected: Anyim
News Diary Online:
Recall me after one year if I don’t perform as president- Anyim
News Wire NGR:
2023: Recall me after one year if I don’t perform as president — Anyim
Pulse Nigeria:
Recall me after 1 year if I don’t perform as President- PDP aspirant, Anyim
The Eagle Online:
2023: Recall me from office, if failed to perform in 12 months – Anyim
NPO Reports:
Remove Me If I Don’t Perform as President After One Year – Anyim
More Picks
1
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
10 hours ago
2
Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
4
45% of new voter registrations are invalid - INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Presidency 2023: “I Cannot Be A Regional Leader” – Bala Mohammed To PDP Ministers -
247 U Reports,
18 hours ago
7
I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him -
Legit,
9 hours ago
8
Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom - Lai Mohammed tells media -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo -
Legit,
10 hours ago
10
2023: My one year in office is enough to see changes in Nigeria - Anyim -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
