Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Death toll from landslides, floods in Philippines rises to 63 - P.M. News
PM News  - Death toll from landslides and floods from first tropical storm that hit the Philippines in 2022 has reached 63, officials said on Wednesday.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Death Toll From Philippines Landslides, Floods Rises To 59
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 67 The Guardian:
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 67
Death Toll From Philippines Landslides, Floods Rises To 59 The Street Journal:
Death Toll From Philippines Landslides, Floods Rises To 59
Death Toll From Philippines Landslides, Floods Rises To 59 News Breakers:
Death Toll From Philippines Landslides, Floods Rises To 59
Death Toll From Philippines Landslides, Floods Rises To 59 Screen Gist:
Death Toll From Philippines Landslides, Floods Rises To 59


   More Picks
1 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
2 Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 45% of new voter registrations are invalid - INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Presidency 2023: “I Cannot Be A Regional Leader” – Bala Mohammed To PDP Ministers - 247 U Reports, 19 hours ago
8 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 "He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders - The Punch, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info