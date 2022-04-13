Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: Obi Cubana celebrates birthday with 14 cakes
Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana cut over 14 cakes on his 47th birthday party held on Tuesday.
Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Phillip Aduda and other guests attended the party.
8 hours ago
