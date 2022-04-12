Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine
Linda Ikeji Blog  - US President, Joe Biden has accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine.

 

According to Biden, Russia’s war in Ukraine amounted to genocide,” and

50 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine War: Biden Accuses Russia Of Genocide Leadership:
Ukraine War: Biden Accuses Russia Of Genocide
Channels Television:
Biden Accuses Putin’s Forces Of ‘Genocide’ In Ukraine
Russia The Street Journal:
Russia's invasion of Ukraine equates to genocide, says Joe Biden
Biden says Russia committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine News Breakers:
Biden says Russia committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine
Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide in Ukraine NPO Reports:
Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide in Ukraine
Russia Is Committing Genocide in Ukraine - President Biden Tori News:
Russia Is Committing Genocide in Ukraine - President Biden


   More Picks
1 Osinachi: Marriage is not by force, shine your eyes – Nathaniel Bassey - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 5 hours ago
3 Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
4 Gov. Umahi drops presidential ambition; to contest Ebonyi South senatorial seat - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
5 "The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore" Emmanuel Emenike says from hospital bed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 2021 Recruitment Of Police Constables – Police Fix Date For CBT Examinations - Naija News, 22 hours ago
7 He told my daughter she will only leave their marriage in death - Gospel singer Osinachi?s Mum and twin sister narrate experiences with her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity - The Cable, 17 hours ago
9 Easter: Ekiti NSCDC deploys over 1000 tactical officers for security - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Nigerian Journalists Among World’s Freest, Buhari Government Responds After World Press Freedom Index Says Country Not Conducive To Journalism - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info