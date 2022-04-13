Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man arrested in connection with seizure of heroin worth N1.2m in India
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Haryana Police has arrested a Nigerian national wanted for allegedly smuggling 280 gram heroin worth over N1.2m. The accused identified simply as Nnamdi was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday, April 12.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

