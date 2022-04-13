Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships
News photo The Nation  - Seventy-two students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo, have been awarded Federal Government’s scholarship under the aegis of the Nigeria Award. Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of the university announced this on Wednesday via ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

72 UNIBEN students bag FG scholarship awards The Sun:
72 UNIBEN students bag FG scholarship awards
72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships Pulse Nigeria:
72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships
72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships Prompt News:
72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships
72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships News Diary Online:
72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships
FG grants scholarship to 72 UNIBEN students - P.M. News PM News:
FG grants scholarship to 72 UNIBEN students - P.M. News
72 UNIBEN students receive FG scholarship The Eagle Online:
72 UNIBEN students receive FG scholarship


   More Picks
1 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
2 Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 45% of new voter registrations are invalid - INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Presidency 2023: “I Cannot Be A Regional Leader” – Bala Mohammed To PDP Ministers - 247 U Reports, 19 hours ago
8 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 "He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders - The Punch, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info