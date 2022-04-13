Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remands man for allegedly beating thief to death in Oyo
News photo News Diary Online  - By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that a 29-year-old man, Aliu Oladeji, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly beating a thief to d…

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court remands man for allegedly beating thief to death in Oyo The Guardian:
Court remands man for allegedly beating thief to death in Oyo
Court remands man for allegedly beating thief to death in Oyo The Eagle Online:
Court remands man for allegedly beating thief to death in Oyo
Court Remands Man For Allegedly Beating Thief To Death In Oyo The Street Journal:
Court Remands Man For Allegedly Beating Thief To Death In Oyo
29-year-old man remanded for beating thief to death in Oyo Tunde Ednut:
29-year-old man remanded for beating thief to death in Oyo
29-year-old man remanded for beating thief to death in Oyo Within Nigeria:
29-year-old man remanded for beating thief to death in Oyo


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Singer Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
5 "He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 "Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 2 nuns, 3 others burnt to death in Anambra auto crash - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Google Celebrates Nigerian Playwright Ola Rotimi’s 84th birthday with a Doodle - Oyo Gist, 11 hours ago
10 Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info