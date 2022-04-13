Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2 nuns, 3 others burnt to death in Anambra auto crash
Daily Post  - Five persons, including two nuns, were incinerated at dawn on Wednesday when two vehicles collided at Nawfia on Enugu-Awka Expressway in Anambra. Federal

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Five burnt to death in Anambra road crash The Punch:
Five burnt to death in Anambra road crash
5 Persons Burnt To Death In Anambra Auto Crash Independent:
5 Persons Burnt To Death In Anambra Auto Crash
Five burnt to death in Anambra road crash TV360 Nigeria:
Five burnt to death in Anambra road crash
2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC News Diary Online:
2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC
Two nuns, three others burnt to death in Anambra auto crash The Eagle Online:
Two nuns, three others burnt to death in Anambra auto crash
Five burnt to death in Anambra road crash Within Nigeria:
Five burnt to death in Anambra road crash


   More Picks
1 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 8 hours ago
2 Tariff hike: Stay action, don't dare Nigeria, Senate President warns Multichoice — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
3 Northern Elders Forum asks Buhari to 'seriously consider' resigning over insecurity - The Cable, 20 hours ago
4 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 Addressing Buhari as general and dictator is abuse of press freedom - Lai Mohammed tells media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 9 hours ago
7 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Two APC Lawmakers defect to PDP in Anambra House of Assembly - The Eagle Online, 1 day ago
9 Update: 10 shot, 6 others injured in attack on Brooklyn Subway Station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Singer Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info