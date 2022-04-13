Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Killings: Reps renew call for declaration of state of emergency on insecurity — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- Killings: Reps renew call for declaration of state of emergency on insecurity — Daily Nigerian
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Reps renew call for declaration of state of emergency on security – The Sun Nigeria
TVC News:
Rising Insecurity: Reps renew call for state of emergency in security sector.
Ripples Nigeria:
Reps renew call for declaration of state of emergency on insecurity, demand defence minister’s sack
News Diary Online:
Reps reaffirm call for declaration of state of emergency on insecurity
News Breakers:
Killings: Reps renew call for declaration of state of emergency on insecurity
More Picks
1
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
2
Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Singer Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
6
"He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo -
Legit,
16 hours ago
8
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Google Celebrates Nigerian Playwright Ola Rotimi’s 84th birthday with a Doodle -
Oyo Gist,
8 hours ago
10
Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...