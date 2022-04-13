Davido, PSquare, Olamide to thrill fans at Glo Battle of the Year national finals

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
"He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Nigeria’s insecurity: I won’t resign, saboteurs after my govt – Buhari to Northern elders - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
2 nuns, 3 others burnt to death in Anambra auto crash - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Buhari confirms Abdulaziz managing director of TCN - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Motorcyclist Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping 21-year-old Passenger - The Herald,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Google Celebrates Nigerian Playwright Ola Rotimi’s 84th birthday with a Doodle - Oyo Gist,
14 hours ago