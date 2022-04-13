45% of new voter registrations are invalid - INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, says Linda Ikeji Blog - The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmoud, has said that 45 percent of new voter registrations are invalid. The INEC boss made this known during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, April 13.



News Credibility Score: 99%