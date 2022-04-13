Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EU pledges €500m in military aid to Ukraine EU pledges €500m in military aid to Ukraine
News photo The Punch  - The 27 European Union member states have agreed to send another 500 million Euros in military aid for Ukraine, top EU Diplomat, Josep Borrell, announced on Wednesday in a statement.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

