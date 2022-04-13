Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Late Osinachi's Husband Denies Abusing Her, Following Gospel Singer's Death.
Legit 9ja  - Following the death of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu her husband Peter Nwachukwu has denied having a hand in her death despite the several allegations of being abusive.The popular singer died last Friday, April 8.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m not responsible for the death of my wife - Late Osinachi’s husband Pastor Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel artist, Osinachi has told Police investigators that he is not responsible for the death of his wife. Vanguard News:
I’m not responsible for the death of my wife - Late Osinachi’s husband Pastor Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel artist, Osinachi has told Police investigators that he is not responsible for the death of his wife.
I’m not responsible for my wife Legit:
I’m not responsible for my wife's death, Osinachi’s husband speaks
I’m not responsible for the death of my wife - Late Osinachi’s husband Nigerian Eye:
I’m not responsible for the death of my wife - Late Osinachi’s husband
My Wife Was Ill Before Death – Osinachi’s Husband Claims Naija News:
My Wife Was Ill Before Death – Osinachi’s Husband Claims
Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi’s Husband Speaks, Denies Abusing Her Tori News:
Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi’s Husband Speaks, Denies Abusing Her


   More Picks
1 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
2 Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Singer Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
6 "He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 16 hours ago
8 "Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Google Celebrates Nigerian Playwright Ola Rotimi’s 84th birthday with a Doodle - Oyo Gist, 8 hours ago
10 Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info