2022 World Cup: Nigeria to lose $12m after failing to qualify
Daily Post  - Failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup will cost Nigeria at least $12 million. According to ESPN, the figure comprises a $2 million preparation grant from FIFA and $10 million base participation fee.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

