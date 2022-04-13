Post News
News at a Glance
Portable lands endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company [Video]
Gist Reel
- Portable lands endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company [Video]
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Portable bags endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company (Video)
Gist Lovers:
Jubilations as Portable lands endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company [Video]
Naija on Point:
‘2 Out Of 100’ – Portable Secures Another Endorsement Deal With Sujimoto Construction Company (VIDEO)
Kanyi Daily:
Portable Signs Another Endorsement Deal With Construction Company Sujimoto
Gbextra Online Portal:
Singer, Portable lands another endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company [Video]
More Picks
1
I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him -
Legit,
17 hours ago
2
Singer Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
3
"He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo -
Legit,
18 hours ago
5
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Google Celebrates Nigerian Playwright Ola Rotimi’s 84th birthday with a Doodle -
Oyo Gist,
10 hours ago
8
Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
PRESIDENCY: PDP’s aspirants ready to accept consensus candidate — Saraki -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
2023: Tinubu rallies APC Speakers, ex-legislators ahead of primary election -
TVC News,
9 hours ago
