News at a Glance
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian lady, Ozioma Helen Michael (Ada Uburu) has called off her wedding over domestic abuse.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
3 days to D-day lady calls off wedding over domestic violence
Lailas News:
Domestic abuse: Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day
Edujandon:
Lady calls off her wedding over domestic abuse
Screen Gist:
Lady Calls off Wedding Over Domestic Violence
Olajide TV:
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag
More Picks
1
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
14 hours ago
2
Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him -
Legit,
14 hours ago
4
I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Singer Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Presidency 2023: “I Cannot Be A Regional Leader” – Bala Mohammed To PDP Ministers -
247 U Reports,
22 hours ago
7
"He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo -
Legit,
15 hours ago
9
Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
PRESIDENCY: PDP’s aspirants ready to accept consensus candidate — Saraki -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
