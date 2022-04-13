Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady, Ozioma Helen Michael (Ada Uburu) has called off her wedding over domestic abuse.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

3 days to D-day lady calls off wedding over domestic violence Vanguard News:
3 days to D-day lady calls off wedding over domestic violence
Domestic abuse: Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day Lailas News:
Domestic abuse: Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day
Lady calls off her wedding over domestic abuse Edujandon:
Lady calls off her wedding over domestic abuse
Lady Calls off Wedding Over Domestic Violence Screen Gist:
Lady Calls off Wedding Over Domestic Violence
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag Olajide TV:
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag


   More Picks
1 2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest - News Wire NGR, 14 hours ago
2 Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 14 hours ago
4 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Singer Peruzzi exposed for allegedly having a steamy romance with Korra Obidi - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Presidency 2023: “I Cannot Be A Regional Leader” – Bala Mohammed To PDP Ministers - 247 U Reports, 22 hours ago
7 "He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 PRESIDENCY: PDP’s aspirants ready to accept consensus candidate — Saraki - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info