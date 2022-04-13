Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Epileptic power supply: TCN to boost operations with N1.4bn after FEC approval
News photo Daily Post  - Growing concerns with power supply in the country may have prompted the Federal Executive Council to approve N1.4billion to boost the operations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN. A good part of the N1.4 billion is meant for the supply of ...

