Edo police gun down six suspected kidnappers, rescue 18 passengers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have neutralised six suspected kidnappers along the ever busy Benin-Lagos expressway and rescued passengers of an 18 seater bus.

9 hours ago
   More Picks
1 I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 "He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s insecurity: I won’t resign, saboteurs after my govt – Buhari to Northern elders - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 "Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 2 nuns, 3 others burnt to death in Anambra auto crash - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari confirms Abdulaziz managing director of TCN - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Motorcyclist Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping 21-year-old Passenger - The Herald, 14 hours ago
10 Google Celebrates Nigerian Playwright Ola Rotimi’s 84th birthday with a Doodle - Oyo Gist, 14 hours ago
