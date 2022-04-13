Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
BON Awards Steering Committee inaugurated
The Nation
- The Steering Committee for the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) Award has been inaugurated.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
BON inaugurates award steering committee
Independent:
BON Award Steering Committee Inaugurated
The Street Journal:
BON Inaugurates Award Steering Committee
News Breakers:
BON inaugurates award steering committee
Silverbird TV:
BON Award Steering Committee Inaugurated
More Picks
1
Gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman in front of his fiancé 9 days to their wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
2023: PDP zoning committee submits report to NWC, keeps details close to chest -
News Wire NGR,
24 hours ago
3
2023: My one year in office is enough to see changes in Nigeria - Anyim -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
4
I'm not accepting this: Nkechi Blessing's ex Opeyemi Falegan fumes as UNICEF Nigeria withdraws scam alert him -
Legit,
23 hours ago
5
"He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
I'm a soldier, I'll stay till end of my tenure ' Amaju Pinnick insists he won't resign from his position as NFF president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s insecurity: I won’t resign, saboteurs after my govt – Buhari to Northern elders -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
We wish you good luck, APC senators tell VP Osinbajo -
Legit,
1 day ago
9
Buhari confirms Abdulaziz managing director of TCN -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...