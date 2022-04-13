Post News
News at a Glance
Singer TI Blaze arrested by the police (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian singer TI Blaze has been arrested by the police.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Popular Singer TI Blaze Arrested By The Police
Pulse Nigeria:
Singer TI Blaze arrested by the police
Top Naija:
Police allegedly beat, harass, arrest TI Blaze
Bukas Blog:
Singer T.I Blaze Arrested By Police During IG Live, Days After NDLEA Raided His Home [VIDEO]
Tori News:
Popular Singer TI Blaze Arrested By The Police (Video)
More Picks
1
45% of new voter registrations are invalid - INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
2023: My one year in office is enough to see changes in Nigeria - Anyim -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s insecurity: I won’t resign, saboteurs after my govt – Buhari to Northern elders -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
"Beating me was not part of the agreement in our marriage" - Nigerian lady calls off her wedding few days to D-Day as fiancé allegedly turned her into punching bag -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
"He's trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian' - Biden accuses Putin of commiting genocide in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Buhari confirms Abdulaziz managing director of TCN -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
2 nuns, 3 others burnt to death in Anambra auto crash -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
I never knew Osinachi was in an abusive marriage - Dr Paul Enenche -
Legit,
13 hours ago
9
‘2 Out Of 100’ – Portable Secures Another Endorsement Deal With Sujimoto Construction Company (VIDEO) -
Glamsquad Magazine,
5 hours ago
10
2023: Tinubu rallies APC Speakers, ex-legislators ahead of primary election -
TVC News,
17 hours ago
