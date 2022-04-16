Post News
News at a Glance
Fayemi never meddles in funds allocation to local councils – Aide
The Nation
- Contrary to misleading narratives, Ekiti’s Gov. Kayode Fayemi does not meddle in the activities of the state’s Joint
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Fayemi never meddles in funds allocation to local councils – Aide
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fayemi Never Meddles In Funds Allocation To Local Councils - Aide
Prompt News:
Gov. Fayemi never meddles in funds allocation to local councils – Aide
The Street Journal:
Fayemi Never Meddles In Funds Allocation To Local Councils – Aide
Pulse Nigeria:
Aide defends Fayemi over alleged interference with local councils funds
News Breakers:
Fayemi never meddles in funds allocation to local councils – Aide
More Picks
1
Man arrested while fleeing with two children abducted from a church in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Ozekhome SAN Faults Buhari, Council Of State On Pardon For Nyame, Dariye Says It's Illegal -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
15 hours ago
3
“He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
4
"Eazi does it" Femi Otedola writes as he poses with daughter Temi and her fiancé Mr Eazi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Some people want war in Nigeria - Sylva -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
Fayemi never meddles in funds allocation to local councils – Aide -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
7
“One of the biggest lies we were taught was that ‘money is the root of all evil'” – Singer, Timi Dakolo -
The Dabigal Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Wike vows to end killings in Plateau, others if elected president -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Man weds his sit partner in secondary school after dating for 12 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Quadruple-Chasing Liverpool Reach FA Cup Final, Ending Man City’s Treble Bid -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
