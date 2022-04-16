Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
Kemi Filani Blog  - Award winning Nigerian singer, Davido has received applauds for crediting his colleague, Tekno for transforming his life.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Till date I am still grateful to Tekno” – Davido applauds singer, Tekno as he reveals what he did for him The Info NG:
“Till date I am still grateful to Tekno” – Davido applauds singer, Tekno as he reveals what he did for him
“He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
Tekno revived my career when I didn’t have a hit song for almost a year – Davido Correct NG:
Tekno revived my career when I didn’t have a hit song for almost a year – Davido
“He revived my music career when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno Gist Lovers:
“He revived my music career when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
Tekno revived my career when I didn’t have a hit song for almost a year – Davido Naija on Point:
Tekno revived my career when I didn’t have a hit song for almost a year – Davido
VIDEO: “He revived my music career when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” – Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno Gbextra Online Portal:
VIDEO: “He revived my music career when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” – Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
I Am Very Grateful To Tekno For Bringing Me Back When I Didn’t Have A Hit Song For Almost A Year – Davido (VIDEO) Edujandon:
I Am Very Grateful To Tekno For Bringing Me Back When I Didn’t Have A Hit Song For Almost A Year – Davido (VIDEO)
“Till date, I am still grateful to Tekno. Tekno brought me back. I didn’t have a hit for almost a year. Tekno wrote the song “IF” and he wanted me to record the song. He wanted me to do it because I am a good guy.” 1st for Credible News:
“Till date, I am still grateful to Tekno. Tekno brought me back. I didn’t have a hit for almost a year. Tekno wrote the song “IF” and he wanted me to record the song. He wanted me to do it because I am a good guy.”
Tekno brought me back when I didn Gist Reel:
Tekno brought me back when I didn't have a hit song for almost a year – Davido spills (Video)
National Daily:
“He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno


   More Picks
1 Man arrested while fleeing with two children abducted from a church in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Ozekhome SAN Faults Buhari, Council Of State On Pardon For Nyame, Dariye Says It's Illegal - The Nigeria Lawyer, 15 hours ago
3 “He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
4 "Eazi does it" Femi Otedola writes as he poses with daughter Temi and her fiancé Mr Eazi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Some people want war in Nigeria - Sylva - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Fayemi never meddles in funds allocation to local councils – Aide - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 “One of the biggest lies we were taught was that ‘money is the root of all evil'” – Singer, Timi Dakolo - The Dabigal Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Wike vows to end killings in Plateau, others if elected president - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Man weds his sit partner in secondary school after dating for 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Quadruple-Chasing Liverpool Reach FA Cup Final, Ending Man City’s Treble Bid - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info