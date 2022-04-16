Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
Kemi Filani Blog
- Award winning Nigerian singer, Davido has received applauds for crediting his colleague, Tekno for transforming his life.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“Till date I am still grateful to Tekno” – Davido applauds singer, Tekno as he reveals what he did for him
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
Correct NG:
Tekno revived my career when I didn’t have a hit song for almost a year – Davido
Gist Lovers:
“He revived my music career when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
Naija on Point:
Tekno revived my career when I didn’t have a hit song for almost a year – Davido
Gbextra Online Portal:
VIDEO: “He revived my music career when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” – Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
Edujandon:
I Am Very Grateful To Tekno For Bringing Me Back When I Didn’t Have A Hit Song For Almost A Year – Davido (VIDEO)
1st for Credible News:
“Till date, I am still grateful to Tekno. Tekno brought me back. I didn’t have a hit for almost a year. Tekno wrote the song “IF” and he wanted me to record the song. He wanted me to do it because I am a good guy.”
Gist Reel:
Tekno brought me back when I didn't have a hit song for almost a year – Davido spills (Video)
National Daily:
“He brought me back when I didn’t have a hit for almost a year” Davido receives applauds for crediting Tekno
