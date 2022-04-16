Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man arrested while fleeing with two children abducted from a church in Ogun (photo)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A middle-aged man, Sakiru Famuyiwa, was on Friday, April 15th, arrested at Ijeja area of Abeokuta by men of the Ogun state police command for stealing two children during a church service.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

