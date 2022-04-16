Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ozekhome SAN Faults Buhari, Council Of State On Pardon For Nyame, Dariye Says It's Illegal
The Nigeria Lawyer  - *Says Governors NOT Buhari Have Power To Grant Pardon To Dariye, Nyame In a statement on Saturday, Ozekhome argued the President and the Council of State goofed and abused their undoubted constitutional powers and privileges in granting pardon to Nyame ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

