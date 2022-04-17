Post News
News at a Glance
Wasiu Ayinde reacts to claims of being slapped by Emmanuella
PM News
- Wasiu Ayinde, a Nigerian Fuji music legend popularly known as KWAM 1, has rubbished reports that he was slapped by his new wife, Emmanuella Ropo, over infidelity allegations.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Breakers:
Wasiu Ayinde reacts to claims of being slapped by Emmanuella
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Wasiu Ayinde Reacts To Claims Of Being Slapped By Emmanuella | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Olajide TV:
Wasiu Ayinde Reacts To Claims Of Being Slapped By Emmanuella
See Naija:
Wasiu Ayinde reacts to claims of being slapped by Emmanuella
1
Bandits kill police officer, four others, abduct dozens in Niger -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Pay N30m or I'll kill 300 people - Terror kingpin issues 14-day ultimatum to Zamfara State Govt over murder of his bride by vigilantes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Anti-corruption: SERAP asks Buhari to withdraw pardon for Dariye, Nyame -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
4
Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
Sen. Wamakko bags NDLEA Wider Ambassador Award - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
6
Undergraduate slumps, dies acting Jesus crucifixion drama -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
Jealous man allegedly sets his wife ablaze in Adamawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Police report indicated it was a personal case and not negligence on our part- Warere Beach hotel Zanzibar where Nigerian lady claimed she was robbed and almost raped speaks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
FULL TEXT: Bishop Mathew Kukah's 2022 Easter Message - A Must Read -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
10
It?s a red flag if your partner becomes very mean to you when you guys are fighting - Nigerian man -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
