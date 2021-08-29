Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I knew Nigeria was heading for waterloo – Oyedepo
PM News  - Oyedepo spoke during a church sermon in Ota, Ogun State, saying that he was privileged as God confided in him what would become of Nigeria.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

I knew Nigeria was heading for Waterloo – Oyedepo – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
I knew Nigeria was heading for Waterloo – Oyedepo – The Sun Nigeria
I knew Nigeria was heading for waterloo – Oyedepo See Naija:
I knew Nigeria was heading for waterloo – Oyedepo
Oyedepo reveals why he stopped speaking on national issues, says he knew Nigeria was heading for Waterloo Tunde Ednut:
Oyedepo reveals why he stopped speaking on national issues, says he knew Nigeria was heading for Waterloo
Oyedepo reveals why he stopped speaking on national issues, says he knew Nigeria was heading for Waterloo Within Nigeria:
Oyedepo reveals why he stopped speaking on national issues, says he knew Nigeria was heading for Waterloo


   More Picks
1 Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Pay N30m or I'll kill 300 people - Terror kingpin issues 14-day ultimatum to Zamfara State Govt over murder of his bride by vigilantes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NAPTIP rescues 65 victims of human trafficking in Niger - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Jealous man allegedly sets his wife ablaze in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
6 My Desire Is Peaceful Gubernatorial Election In Osun – Oyetola - The Will, 20 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Bishops back Northern elders' call on Buhari's resignation - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
8 Show of selflessness will navigate Nigeria out of difficulty – Gov Ayade - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 ''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info