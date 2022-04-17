Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Akeredolu using Ondo's fund for wife's senatorial ambition, PDP alleges
The Nation
- The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo State has accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of using state's fund to finance his...
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
2023: Don't fund your wife’s senatorial ambition with state resources, Ondo PDP tells Akeredolu
Leadership:
2023: Ondo PDP Faults Akeredolu’s Wife Over Imo East Senatorial Bid
The Eagle Online:
PDP to Akeredolu: Don’t fund your wife’s senatorial ambition in Imo with Ondo funds
Within Nigeria:
Akeredolu using Ondo’s fund for wife’s senatorial ambition – PDP alleges
More Picks
1
Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama -
Legit,
13 hours ago
2
Pay N30m or I'll kill 300 people - Terror kingpin issues 14-day ultimatum to Zamfara State Govt over murder of his bride by vigilantes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
NAPTIP rescues 65 victims of human trafficking in Niger -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
4
Jealous man allegedly sets his wife ablaze in Adamawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
6
My Desire Is Peaceful Gubernatorial Election In Osun – Oyetola -
The Will,
20 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Bishops back Northern elders' call on Buhari's resignation -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
8
Show of selflessness will navigate Nigeria out of difficulty – Gov Ayade -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
