1
Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama - Legit,
13 hours ago
2
Pay N30m or I'll kill 300 people - Terror kingpin issues 14-day ultimatum to Zamfara State Govt over murder of his bride by vigilantes - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
NAPTIP rescues 65 victims of human trafficking in Niger - The Nation,
17 hours ago
4
Jealous man allegedly sets his wife ablaze in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post,
4 hours ago
6
My Desire Is Peaceful Gubernatorial Election In Osun – Oyetola - The Will,
20 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Bishops back Northern elders' call on Buhari's resignation - Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
8
Show of selflessness will navigate Nigeria out of difficulty – Gov Ayade - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago