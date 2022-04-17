IGP gets 55 lorries, 15 armoured personnel carriers, water tankers, buses for police nationwide

IGP gets 55 lorries, 15 armoured personnel carriers, water tankers, buses for police nationwide



In a bid to restrategise for better security networking in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineIGP gets 55 lorries, 15 armoured personnel carriers, water tankers, buses for police nationwideIn a bid to restrategise for better security networking in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba ...



News Credibility Score: 99%