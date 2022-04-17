Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Nigerians have come for Sterling Bank after they compared our Lord Jesus to bread.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
‘Agege bread’ Easter message: APCON to sanction Sterling Bank
The Nation:
APCON hits Sterling Bank over ‘distasteful’ Easter message
Peoples Gazette:
APCON to sanction Sterling Bank over 'offensive' Easter message
Business Post Nigeria:
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank for Offensive Easter Message
The News Guru:
Sterling Bank faces sanction over distasteful Easter message
The Will:
It’s Provocative, Offensive – APCON Condemns Sterling Bank’s Blasphemous Easter Message
The Street Journal:
APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for blasphemous, provocative Easter celebration advertisement
News Breakers:
”The Standards Are So Low” – Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread
Nigeria Breaking News:
Sterling Bank In Trouble After Comparing Jesus Christ To Agege Bread!!!
The Genius Media:
#HappyEaster: #Sterling Bank In Trouble After Comparing Jesus Christ To Agege Bread
Tech Economy:
Sterling Bank “Agege Bread” Easter Message Receives Heavy Knocks – TechEconomy.ng
Newsmakers:
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank over Easter Message Comparing Jesus with Agege Bread
Tunde Ednut:
APCON to penalise Sterling Bank over controversial ‘Agege Bread’ Easter message
Within Nigeria:
APCON to penalise Sterling Bank over controversial ‘Agege Bread’ Easter message
The Boss Newspapers:
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank for ‘Provocative’ Agege Bread Easter Advert
Star News:
Easter: APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for ‘provocative’ Agege Bread advert
More Picks
1
Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
6
2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries -
Ripples Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
8
My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
“What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
10
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair sacking by NFF -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
