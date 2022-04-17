Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Nigerians have come for Sterling Bank after they compared our Lord Jesus to bread.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Agege bread’ Easter message: APCON to sanction Sterling Bank Nigerian Tribune:
‘Agege bread’ Easter message: APCON to sanction Sterling Bank
APCON hits Sterling Bank over ‘distasteful’ Easter message The Nation:
APCON hits Sterling Bank over ‘distasteful’ Easter message
APCON to sanction Sterling Bank over Peoples Gazette:
APCON to sanction Sterling Bank over 'offensive' Easter message
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank for Offensive Easter Message Business Post Nigeria:
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank for Offensive Easter Message
Sterling Bank faces sanction over distasteful Easter message The News Guru:
Sterling Bank faces sanction over distasteful Easter message
It’s Provocative, Offensive – APCON Condemns Sterling Bank’s Blasphemous Easter Message The Will:
It’s Provocative, Offensive – APCON Condemns Sterling Bank’s Blasphemous Easter Message
APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for blasphemous, provocative Easter celebration advertisement The Street Journal:
APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for blasphemous, provocative Easter celebration advertisement
”The Standards Are So Low” – Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread News Breakers:
”The Standards Are So Low” – Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread
Sterling Bank In Trouble After Comparing Jesus Christ To Agege Bread!!! Nigeria Breaking News:
Sterling Bank In Trouble After Comparing Jesus Christ To Agege Bread!!!
#HappyEaster: #Sterling Bank In Trouble After Comparing Jesus Christ To Agege Bread The Genius Media:
#HappyEaster: #Sterling Bank In Trouble After Comparing Jesus Christ To Agege Bread
Sterling Bank “Agege Bread” Easter Message Receives Heavy Knocks – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Sterling Bank “Agege Bread” Easter Message Receives Heavy Knocks – TechEconomy.ng
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank over Easter Message Comparing Jesus with Agege Bread Newsmakers:
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank over Easter Message Comparing Jesus with Agege Bread
APCON to penalise Sterling Bank over controversial ‘Agege Bread’ Easter message Tunde Ednut:
APCON to penalise Sterling Bank over controversial ‘Agege Bread’ Easter message
APCON to penalise Sterling Bank over controversial ‘Agege Bread’ Easter message Within Nigeria:
APCON to penalise Sterling Bank over controversial ‘Agege Bread’ Easter message
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank for ‘Provocative’ Agege Bread Easter Advert The Boss Newspapers:
APCON to Sanction Sterling Bank for ‘Provocative’ Agege Bread Easter Advert
Easter: APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for ‘provocative’ Agege Bread advert Star News:
Easter: APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for ‘provocative’ Agege Bread advert


   More Picks
1 Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 ''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 ''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
6 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 7 hours ago
8 My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
10 Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair sacking by NFF - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info