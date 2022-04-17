Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

After losing Anambra guber, PDP candidate Ozigbo joins race for senate
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who lost the governorship election in Anambra on November 6, 2021, has announced his intention to run for the Anambra South Senatorial District election in 2023.

