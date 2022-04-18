Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Probe begins as Lagos lady narrates robbery, attempted rape in Tanzanian hotel
News photo The Punch  - The Zanzibar Commission for Tourism, Tanzania, has commenced investigation into allegations of robbery and attempted rape made by a Nigerian tourist, Zainab Oladehinde.

16 hours ago
