Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You have destroyed Nigeria, divided citizens, enthroned corruption, Kukah hits Buhari again
Online Nigeria  - • Kaduna Anglican, Catholic Bishops back NEF, insist Buhari should resign over nation’s woes• Nation recorded deadliest week in 2022 with 215 killed across Nigeria The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, yesterday, heavily ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Only Corruption Is Alive Under Buhari – Bishop Kukah Daily Trust:
Only Corruption Is Alive Under Buhari – Bishop Kukah
Point Blank News:
Buhari Has Destroyed Nigeria -Bishop Kukah
You have destroyed Nigeria, divided citizens, enthroned corruption, Kukah hits Buhari again Friday Posts:
You have destroyed Nigeria, divided citizens, enthroned corruption, Kukah hits Buhari again
You’ve destroyed Nigeria, divided Nigerians, Kukah bombs Buhari News Breakers:
You’ve destroyed Nigeria, divided Nigerians, Kukah bombs Buhari
National Daily:
Buhari administration has divided our people on basis of ethnicity, religion, region – Bishop Kukah


   More Picks
1 Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 ''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 ''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
6 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 7 hours ago
8 My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
10 Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair sacking by NFF - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info