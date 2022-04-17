Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Over the weekend, former Anambra state governor and 2023 Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, gave out his daughter, Gabriella's hand in marriage, to her man, Chukwuma Okeke-Ojiudu.

 

