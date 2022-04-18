Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Man falsely accused of rape confronts his accuser years later and shares their chat where she confessed
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man has revealed that he doesn't trust women and he shared the origin of his fears and distrust.
He took to Twitter to share his chat with a young woman he loved who accused him
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
Man falsely accused of rape confronts his accuser years later; shares their chat where she confessed [Screenshots]
Naija Parrot:
Man falsely accused of rape confronts his accuser years later; shares their chat where she confessed
Olajide TV:
Man falsely accused of rape confronts his accuser years later and shares their chat where she confessed
Tori News:
Man Falsely Accused Of R#pe Confronts His Accuser Years Later And Shares Their Chat Where She Confessed
More Picks
1
Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
6
2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries -
Ripples Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
8
My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
“What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
10
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair sacking by NFF -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...