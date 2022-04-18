Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Those who divided Nigeria with evil criticizing Buhari – Presidency
News photo Daily Post  - The Presidency, on Monday, berated those criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of the nation. Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said some of Buhari’s critics are trying to divide the country.

