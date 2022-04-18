Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kenyan man, Big Man Stevo, who is dating triplets sisters has revealed that he is a polygamous and his love is not meant for only one woman.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My love not meant for one woman, says Kenya man dating triplets The Nation:
My love not meant for one woman, says Kenya man dating triplets
“My love was not meant for one woman” – Man who The Info NG:
“My love was not meant for one woman” – Man who's dating triplet sisters
"My love was not meant for one lady" – Kenyan man dating triplet sisters reveals he Gist Reel:
"My love was not meant for one lady" – Kenyan man dating triplet sisters reveals he's naturally polygamous
My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters Within Nigeria:
My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters
“My love was not meant for one woman” – Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous Naija Parrot:
“My love was not meant for one woman” – Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous
“My Love Was Never Meant For One Lady” – Kenyan Man Dating Triplet Sisters Reveals He’s Naturally Polygamous (Details below) Edujandon:
“My Love Was Never Meant For One Lady” – Kenyan Man Dating Triplet Sisters Reveals He’s Naturally Polygamous (Details below)
My Love Was Not Meant For One Woman, I Was Born Polygamous - Kenyan Man Dating Triplet Sisters Says Tori News:
My Love Was Not Meant For One Woman, I Was Born Polygamous - Kenyan Man Dating Triplet Sisters Says


   More Picks
1 Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 ''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 ''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
6 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 7 hours ago
8 My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 “What a people with short memory” – Bishop David Oyedepo says of Nigerians as he slams Buhari’s govt; warns over 2023 - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
10 Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr awaits FIFA verdict on unfair sacking by NFF - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info