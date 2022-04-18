Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Benzema’s winner completes Real Madrid fightback against Sevilla — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Real Madrid fought back from 2-0 down to beat Sevilla 3-2 as Karim Benzema’s stoppage-time winner took them a step closer to clinching the title.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Benzema’s winner completes Real Madrid fightback against Sevilla Premium Times:
Benzema’s winner completes Real Madrid fightback against Sevilla
Real Madrid beat Sevilla, inch closer to title win Peoples Gazette:
Real Madrid beat Sevilla, inch closer to title win
Benzema’s winner completes Real Madrid fightback against Sevilla News Breakers:
Benzema’s winner completes Real Madrid fightback against Sevilla
King Of Comebacks, #Benzema’s Winner Completes Real Madrid Fightback Against #Sevilla The Genius Media:
King Of Comebacks, #Benzema’s Winner Completes Real Madrid Fightback Against #Sevilla
Benzema’s Winner Completes Real Madrid Fightback Against Sevilla NPO Reports:
Benzema’s Winner Completes Real Madrid Fightback Against Sevilla


   More Picks
1 Imo seminarian slumps, dies while acting Easter passion of Christ drama - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 ''The Standards Are So Low'' - Nigerians Come For Sterling Bank After Comparing Jesus To Bread | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Since dem give me admission I never start school: Rema laments over ASUU strike - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Buhari showing more interest in welfare of terrorists - Full text of Bishop Kukah’s Easter message - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Photos from Peter Obi's daughter's wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 ''Mama Your Child Don BLOW'' - Nkechi Blessing Excited As Rick Ross Follows Her On Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Fuel subsidy puts Nigerian economy at high risk –World Bank - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
9 ‘Respect Nigerians, they understand talent’ — Shatta Wale blasts lazy Ghanaians - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 My love was not meant for one woman - Kenyan man dating triplet sisters says he is naturally polygamous - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info